This year Toshiya Kawasaki celebrated 15 years of his Mule Musiq, the legendary Japanese label, which is one of the most quality consistent labels around.

With a back catalog consisting of Axel Boman, DJ Sprinkles, MCDE, Oskar Offerman, Konstantin Sibold, Roman Flugel, Henrik Schwarz, Superpitcher and many others, the label is one of the most respected in the scene.

This Saturday, December 7th, will be the final celebration party for the 15-year anniversary at Contact Tokyo together with DJ Koze. If you are around, then be sure to not miss this.

We’re happy to have Toshiya Kawasaki contributing to our series with his impeccable music selection.