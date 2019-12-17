Rarely, but occasionally, a producer arrives on the scene with little prior hype, yet such stylistic flair that they demand immediate updates to the house music blueprint. Telfort’s first three, self-released EPs did just that.

Announcing the Edinburgh-based artist as a skilled producer, capable of crafting delicate yet propulsive house grooves smothered in a deep and galvanised patina that’s totally his own but invigorating for everyone.

So well received was that first triptych that he quickly garnered fans across the spectrum: Lionoil Industries swiftly drafting him in for an EP, while Piccadilly Records awarded “Lickety Split” one of their coveted, ’12″s of the year awards’. Axel Boman, Jane Fitz and Move D quickly became fans, the latter insisting he joins him behind the decks for some now legendary b2b DJ sessions, further showcasing the man’s impressive skill set; as deft and creative at constructing meandering journeys through the full spectrum of house music, as he is at writing the songs that warm the sets of other DJs. It’s no real wonder, as Telfort‘s held a locally adored residency at Edinburgh’s worst-kept-secret institution, Sneaky Pete’s, for some time now—both simultaneously informing and building on his blossoming legacy. The perfect fertile ground to try out new productions and become almost impossibly solid, then. Further afield, he made his US bow, debuted at Offenbach’s beloved Robert Johnson club and Hamburg’s intimate Golden Pudel, while continuing a much celebrated residency at Field Maneuvers festival.