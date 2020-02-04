Robi Insinna is a Producer, DJ, visual artist and label owner of Relish and INDUSTRIA.

Back in 2001 he founded the seminal Relish label in direct response to a then- dominant sound in club music. Its catalogue is as vast as it is varied and foreshadowing the music he’d go on to make himself under Headman/Manhead. Highlights are IT ROUGH, Birth School Work Death, later on, Be Loved and Dechainee. He also was busy remixing the likes of Roxy Music, The Gossip, Franz Ferdinand, The Units, Unknown Cases, Vox Low and many more.

Relish has also been busy releasing international talents and remixes such as Daniel Avery, Red Axes, Borusiade and Manfredas. The end of 2019 saw the release of Relish 100 Compilation which marks the 100th release and features all new and exclusive tracks and remixes.

First Vinyl release on Industria was – Hard Work an EP that included a remix by Die Wilde Jagd. In 2019 the 2nd Vinyl release came out, a swap remix release w/ Vox Low. He’s busy preparing the 3rd Vinyl release, a new project w/ Douglas J McCarthy from the legendary Industrial pioneers Nitzer Ebb (Mute) which will then turn into the 1st INDUSTRIA compilation including all vinyl releases thus far. On the Relish side, there will be another REPX release and a HEADMAN compilation later in the year. Another busy year for Robi Insinna.

On the more art side of things, there was the first INDUSTRIA Limited show/exhibition, which was held in Zürich from 5.9.-12.9 showing a mix of clothes, paintings, screenprints, visuals, and various products.