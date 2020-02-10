With a knack for delivering raucous and ravey DJ sets and producing smooth and sensual dancefloor anthems, X-Coast is at the heart of today’s underground dance music community.

Growing up in Yugoslavia and now based out of Brooklyn, X-Coast’s diverse musical roots shine through his stacked catalogue of releases. He first gained traction with his ‘Mango Bay’ EP in 2015 – featuring a warm and soulful house essence – with a title track that rapidly swept through the scene and racked up over 1 million plays on YouTube. His next releases would further showcase more of his unique style, with an EP on Mall Grab’s Steel City Dance Discs that provided more nostalgic house flavours while his material on the Shall Not Fade sub-label Lost Palms and UNDERTHESEA brought forth more energy and rave motifs. To continue his ascent, releases on Hot Haus Recs, Dansu Discs, Big Beat and now his own Riviera Records only solidify his place within the new crop of influential tastemakers.

We’re happy to have X-Coast contributing to our series with this fine selection of Lo-fi house beats, perfect for a work/chill session or while getting ready for another weekend full of dance vibes.