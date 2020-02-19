Red Axes, two friends and an unconditional passion for music, sound, and motion. A Deep organic build up that started in 2010, in the basements of Amsterdam and the streets of Tel Aviv. Originated in a post-punk band called “Red Cotton” that metamorphosed later into Red Axes. The duo is celebrating 10 years this year.

In celebration of these 10 years of Red Axes, they are doing a series of shows called 100% Originals, where the Axes play a few all-nighter shows containing ONLY original music created by them.

Over the years they’ve produced over 700 original tracks, remixes, edits and productions, in various styles and bpm’s. Alongside the classics, there will be lots of unreleased tracks that will be played maybe for the first time ever in these nights.

Today we are giving away a special edit, which they made for the last leg of this tour with shows in Amsterdam and London on the 21st and 22nd of February. The track we are giving away is an edit of Shocking Blue’s Inkpot, a dutch blues-rock song with a funky psychedelic Red Axes twist to it.

Red Axes 100% All Nighter Shows:

21.2 De Marktkantine – Amsterdam

22.2 Village Underground – London



Shocking Blue – Inkpot (Red Axes 100% Edit)

Download here

Facebook SoundCloud