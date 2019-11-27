I remember a worn out and much copied cassette of Selected Ambient Works, which was brought in by a British lad who came to teach English in one of my home town schools. I remember watching House TV on VIVA and Chill Out Zone on MTV, which arrived with our country’s independence. I remember listening to the first specialist shows on radio stations and asking anyone going abroad to grab a copy of DJ Mag. Also, my first visits to “Prieplauka” in Klaipėda (Lithuanian seaport) which was a kinda proto-club.

Also just recently I’ve realized how important reading was. Before the internet got fast and file sharing became widespread I would print out piles of papers with plain text articles and interviews and reviews. I read about so much music before I’d even heard it.

“You have the right to freedom of expression. But only until 10 pm”. I saw this a while ago regarding nightlife in Vilnius. What’s the story behind it and has it been resolved?

It’s complicated. Or multilayered. To say the least. On one hand, a certain crackdown on electronic music events and clubs has been happening in the last few years. There have been raids of automatic-gun armed, black mask wearing, dog unleashing special units. Also a lunatic photojournalist, self-proclaimed “warrior of light” following these raids through and reporting on them in one of the biggest news outlets. Making suggestive photos of night clubs and their visitors picturing them via handcuffs and stuff. Also stating in accompanying texts that he and the guys with guns are gonna clean this city up from gypsies (!) and night clubs full of drug addicts. Yeah, you’ve heard it right, that was the narrative and message. But then the bar and club owners started fighting back. The stories of unjustified and excessive use of force broke out, and it all went back to normal. Normal meaning that nightlife, clubs, and dance music is still evil of some kind but automatic-guns were put to rest.

And then a new venue opened in Vilnius’ railway station in spring 2019. A cool, trashy place, with their “club” made out of old train carriages. They were really heavily raided from the very beginning and it caught a new fire via social media. A protest rave was organised at the end of June and all the main Lithuanian clubs, promoters, festivals put their weight behind it to say stop stigmatising and discriminating us, just let us be, start a dialogue and look for real solutions. But as time was passing by more and more details emerged, it appeared that the venue didn’t have any sound isolation, didn’t respect neighbours, lied to cops and to their tenants, Lithuanian Railways, along the way. They had to close down end of September. In their own words it would sound like “You have the right to freedom of expression. But only until October.”

Long story short. We have our own problems and challenges but there are no major limitations to freedom of expression or assembly. And generally speaking, the scene is doing quite well. But we also have some smart guys who sometimes want to use the credibility of the scene and hide behind the popular banner of protest rave just to establish and advance their business against all rules and in disregard of communal interests.

How long did u end up spending in Scotland, what were the main cultural differences – good and bad between Lithuania and Scotland and did u find it strange that your English was better than most of the Scots u met?

I was there for 2-3 months. Maybe 2,5. I can’t remember exactly. Work and Travel was for students so it was as long as the summer break. And it was more work than travel actually. We weren’t the part of EU and Eurozone back then, the currency rate was high, so everyone tried to make the most of it to improve their lives back home. Not much time for culture. I saw rocky shores of the Northern Sea, big fields of strawberries and brussels sprouts, as well as the local supermarket. I found out that Scots say “pack up” instead of “pick up”. I had to learn that humans, just like berries, are sorted into First and Second class. And that hard working immigrants go into Second Class tray. Later on, I’ve learned a thing or two about Scotland through music. But I will have to come back one day to get better acquainted with Scottish culture in a broader sense.

Your music is pretty unique, what’s your process in making a track and what music do u listen to for inspiration?

Inspiration can be anything – beat, cool bass-line, progression of chords, old stuff or new, some production trick you’ve noticed someone else is using, overall sound or vibe, the particular day’s mood. Also, it’s important to say, that I’ve never been a “producer producer”, all my production efforts have always been collaborative. So anyone who’s in the studio with me always adds to the end result. I’m going through a very intense moment in my personal life at the moment. My wife and I are taking care of 3 little kids. So V stuff is usually made in 2-3-4 day studio sessions. I plan these getaways in advance, I leave home and family and disconnect completely to work on music, and then get back to usual routines.

Is it really true whistling should be avoided when visiting Lithuania? Whistling is found to be both rude and is thought to call ghosts or spirits?

Haha, I have a suspicion this one comes via Telford (co-owner of Nautilus Rising & Sub club resident), your in house expert of all things Lithuanian. It is an old saying to tame the kids actually, if they shout too loud or whistle, we say “don’t do it you’re gonna call out the devil!”.