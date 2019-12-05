Adrian Marth, based in Barcelona, comes through with his new debut EP ‘Marthians World’ by own imprint Italo Moderni.

His italo infused electro tracks are bound with their vibrancy to make any listener dance, with a killer bassline and it’s spacial synths. These tracks bring you straight back with nostalgia to the 80s without losing a contemporary feel.

The release includes remixes by Baldo, Antoni Maiovvi and Mufti. Today we premiere the original Circle of Fifths by Adrian Marth.

Adrian Marth – Marthians World EP [Emerald and Doreen Records]

A1. Circle of Fifths

A2. Testarrosa Girl

B1. Circle of Fifths (Antoni Maiovvi Remix)

B2. Circle of Fifths (Baldo Remix)

B3. Testarrosa Girl (Mufti Remix)

Release date: 6th of December // Pre-order