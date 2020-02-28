After the success of his Bladed EP Darlyn Vlys returns to Roam Recordings to launch the first release of 2020. Backed by excellent remixes from Dombrance and Roam Alumni Lauer the EP is a five-track slice of dark cosmic 80s disco bliss.

The EP features two original tracks from Darlyn Vlys. The title track Impact is a full-force driving offering with a vocal from Alice de St Victor which comes with a dub version to boot. The second original-Shalamar-is an 80s tinged upbeat track with Darlyn Vlys signature rinse of vocal stabs, long sweeping synths, and effected soundscapes.

First up on remix duties is Indie Dance/Dark Disco star Dombrance who takes on Impact with a gritty fun approach. Joining in the EP is the always excellent Lauer who takes Shalamaher for a euphoric spin while keeping the 80s reminiscent tone

Darlyn Vlys – Impact feat. Alice de St Victor (w/ Remixes by Dombrance & Lauer) [Roam Recordings]

1. Impact feat. Alice de St Victor

2. Impact feat. Alice de St Victor (Dombrance Remix)

3. Shalamaher

4. Shalamaher (Lauer Remix)

5. Impact feat. Alice de St Victor (Dub Version)

Release Date: 28-02-2020 // Buy Here