Incroyable Music continues their run of fine form into the new decade, welcoming Fabio Vanore once again to the label alongside a guest appearance from Aquarius Heaven on vocal duty. The ‘Lovegame’ EP also features two remixes from Ede and Johannes Albert.

The original, which we are premiering, cut steps up first, driven by pulsating bass throbs and icey hats, all of which combine as a rich foundation for the instantly recognizable vocals of Aquarius that carry you elegantly across the duration of the production.

Ede’s work takes things a little darker with echoing snares and warped industrial synths whilst Johannes Albert offers up sunrise smooth chord progression and twinkly melodies, both adaptations of which standing strong amongst the crowd.