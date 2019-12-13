“Taste of God” is one song of Inner Axes’s upcoming EP. For this release, the Barcelona based producer counts with the collaborations of Juanjo Pedro on the vocals, Timothy Clerkin and Indies With Microkorgs (IWM) on the remixes.

The first track is the original version, in which Juanjo Pedro´s voice has great prominence. The composition sounds at first as a deep song, but as it develops, the acid sounds become the main actor.

The second track that we listen to is Timothy Clerkin‘s remix version. The Amsterdam producer parts from the deeper pad and acid sound found on the original track and takes it from there into a place close to progressive house, with epic melodies and steamy sounds, a mixture that evokes nocturnally and dance.

To close the release, we find the remix version made by Madrid duo Indies With Microkorgs (IWM), a new project formed by JackWasFaster and johnston&johnston. They start from the acid sound found on the original version and create an enigmatic slow paced techno track, which highlights snare drums rhythms, percussive sounds, and glitches.

Today we premiere the fabulous Remix from the hands of Timothy Clerkin.

Inner Axes Feat. Juanjo Pedro – Taste Of God Remixes EP [ZeroochoRecords]

1. Taste Of god (Original Mix)

2. Taste Of God (Timothy Clerkin Remix)

3. Taste Of God (IWM Rework)

Release date: 20th of December // Follow ZeroochoRecords