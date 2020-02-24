Patron Records, the label of De Sluwe Vos, brings us yet another stunner of a release with the Comfort EP by Joannes. The Dutch producer – also known as Malbetrieb and Sad Girl – follows in the footsteps of Lewski, Dexter, ENNIO and De Sluwe Vos himself. The Comfort EP delivers a deep, synth laden, techno soundscaped 4-tracker, with an enticing remix of the title track by Hungary’s producer Norwell. We’re very excited to have the premiere of this remix on DHA.

Patron is the label on which De Sluwe Vos releases artists that he thinks everybody should hear. It is also a nice platform for himself to show his more experimental side. Up until now Patron released a lot of electro tracks, like a couple of EP’s by the mega talented artist Lewski. De Sluwe Vos recently also released his live album ‘Live at Lowlands’ on the imprint. The album was recorded during his live show at the huge Bravo stage at the mother of all Dutch festivals: Lowlands. The album got some well deserved, raving reviews.

And now Joannes takes the stage with his Comfort EP. All of the tracks on the EP are made in one take, as the artist proclaims: “A few years ago I deleted the computer as an instrument in my setup, to get rid of the whole visual aspect of producing music. I don’t want to see what I’m doing, I just want to listen and go from there.“

Following his own path, Joannes slowly but surely is marking his place in the techno scene. After releasing on labels like RFR, Something Happening Somewhere and Kontra he proves his versatility once more on Patron.

Every EP needs drama, and the thrilling ‘Comfort’ does exactly that, just like the remix of the title track by Norwell. The Hungarian producer has already delivered some of his spellbinding techno tracks on labels such as Farbwechsel, Mechatronica and Pinkman and his remix of ‘Comfort’ is nothing less than that. Just have a listen.



Joannes – Comfort EP (incl. Norwell Remix) [Patron Records]

A1: Joannes – Comfort

A2: Joannes – High Risk

B1: Joannes – Comfort (Norwell Remix)

B2: Joannes – Harmonics

Release Date: 24-02-2020 // Buy Digital / Vinyl

