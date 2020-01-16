The Spanish K-Effect lands for the very first time on Side UP Works to put him in charge of the 6th release of the label. The Ep is conformed of 2 original plus 2 great remixes from Freudenthal and Motel77.

A reference is full of hard beats, hypnotic atmospheres, acid touches, dark mantras, and rocker spirit. A true gem born to be a dancefloor killer. Our favorite is the Freudenthal remix, which we also premiere for you today. Enjoy!

K-Effect – Pyramiden EP (incl. Remixes by Freudenthal and Motel77)

Release Date: 21-01-2020 // Pre-order here

