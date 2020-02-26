The Hebrew Electronic Ironic project ‘Megaphonim’ is truly one of a kind. Back in the 90’s the duo was a well-known act from Tel-Aviv. After being jailed for 18 months for unclear reasons, they started creating music accompanied with despair, hope, and bits of humor.

Megaphonim’s debut album ‘Sofer Stam’ which will release on Unterman in March 2020, which is highly anticipated among their growing crowd and free thinkers in Asia.

For now enjoy their remarkable track ‘Yoga for Beginners’ and look out for the full Album coming soon.