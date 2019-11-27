Side UP Works presents its 5th release with the remixes of its 2nd reference from the collaborative Moderna y Theus Mago ‘Pesos Not Besos’.

‘Pesos Not Besos’ is taken by Ewan Pearson, Justin Robertson, Cabaret Nocturne, Martin Noise, Odd Oswald and Sara Zinger. A huge package with different sounds, including 2 remixes per original track, making a total of 6 bangers. Finding you something for every taste; eclectic, dark, powerful, and groovy. Sit back, relax and… enjoy the ride!