Belgian mastermind Nico Morano lands in Sincopat with three remarkable original tracks that show his brilliant perception of Electronic Music. On remix duties, we are proud to present another high talent from the same country: Joris Biesmans.

‘Merci Paris’ is a journey of strong and hypnotic elements that develop a rich composition focused on the club reaction. Joris Biesmans takes the track upsidedown and offers a mixture of indie and disco where new synths are involved. The break and the never-ending buildup will reach madness in the dancefloor. Both producers got really a huge connection between original and remix. On ‘Haide’ we find sharp and organic synth notes connected to a smart beat offering a charming balance. Nico closes with ‘Akum’, a perfect mood and atmosphere created with a couple of crazy synths.

The EP comes with support from Tale of Us, Kevin De Vries, Innellea, Fideles, Eelke Kleijn, AFFKT, Jonathan Kaspar, Darlyn Vlys, Dario Dea, Moonwalk, TERR, Budakid, Massimiano Pagliara, Brina Knauss, Miss Melera, Olivier Weiter, Olderic, James Zabiela, and more.

Nico Morano – Merci Paris EP [Sincopat]

1. Merci Paris

2. Merci Paris (Joris Biesmans remix)

3. Haide

4. Akum

Release Date: 28-02-2020 // Pre-order here