Making their release debut on Chapter24, Parisian pair ODDiO FACToRY serve up a powerful dose of wonky disco tech goodness for the labels 42nd release, aided by two reworks from French house legend Franck Roger.

The package opens with a dose of hooky, funky quality in OK Carrol. Referencing the Western shoot out of 1881, this is a killer slow jam which packs a combination of guitars and dark, off kilter grooves.

Title track To Be Or Not To Betty feat. Marteen is a glorious combination of infectious funky guitar licks, soulful vocals, and huge bass, all overlaid with bewitching, dark atmospheres.

As the founder of the classic imprint Real Tone Records, Franck Roger knows a thing or two about house music. For his Wonky Edition, he takes a deep, rolling and dubby route that keeps things hypnotic, interspersed by an epic and dramatic subline. This is backed up by a Wonky Dub which is a club tool guaranteed to keep the dancefloor moving in the deepest hours of the night.

All told, ODDiO FACToRY’s To Be Or Not To Betty is a masterfully rounded EP with a deft French touch.

ODDiO FACToRY – To Be Or Not To Betty EP [Chapter24]