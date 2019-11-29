PatriceVanDenBerg releases his newest record Sun Passage to Traum Schallplatten’s latest VA.

Patrice first entered the Amsterdam music scene as a guitar player in Mad Doc 20/20 alongside Dov Elkabas aka The Prophet and Norbert Mannaert. With his first record being released as Collage together with Dov Elkabas on DanceTracks (NL).

His interest in Psytrance got triggered by a close friend who introduced him and it stuck with him ever since. Between 1993 and 1997 he released records as a member of Metal Spark and solo as Syrinx for M-Track (NL), Blue Room Released (UK), and Matsuri Recordings (UK). In this same period, he played at Escape, Dance Valley, One World Festival (UK), and Doornroosje

His first initial contact with Traum Schallplatten was in 2007, receiving tips from founder Riley Reinhold and Patrice Baumel, who released two records on the label. Shortly after, Patrice VanDenBerg released an EP on Ktlxmey Recordings (USA) supported by Patrice Baumel, Wehbba, and Technasia.

From 2012 he developed the sound he is making his own today and started frequently collaborating with Moritz. His current sound can be described as Dub Techno with a layer of intriguing deep melodies. Patrice has released records on numerous labels like Traum Schallplatten (DE), Spagat Music Berlin, Monog Records (Berlin), Plus Plus (USA) a.o. playing live- and DJ sets at Studio 80, Suicide Circus Berlin, Paradigm and festivals like Summer Of Love at Thuishaven (oldskool disco-set) and The Promised Land.

As a DJ, Patrice only plays his own productions nowadays and today we’re premiering his most recent production for Traum Schallplatten, named Sun Passage, a chilled out and dubby house track that strokes your mind and soul with its delays and reverbs. A perfect treat for moments of relaxation.

Tour De Traum XVIII VA [Traum Schallplatten]

incl. PatriceVanDenBerg – Sun Passage and many more

Release date: 6th of December // Pre-order

