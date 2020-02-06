Do you want to enjoy the luxury Las Vegas life? We unveil the most luxurious suites on the Strip.

The below-outlined infographic uses a unique point system to rank the suites of iconic hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. Which suite would you like to stay in?

Viva Las Vegas

For the original research, Betway looked at 25 hotels on the Las Vegas Strip to obtain definitive information about the most luxurious suites in the world that this city has to offer. Las Vegas is synonymous with luxury, so discover here which suite has the most to offer.

Which suite has the best value for money? Which offers the most benefits? From the online casino to the Las Vegas strip, see it on the infographic below …

Method

Data correct on November 28, 2019, and obtained via Wikipedia and the websites of hotels. Each suite received points based on the following criteria:

Price per night Surface area (square meter) Max number of guests Amount of floors Number of rooms Number of beds Number of bathrooms Outdoor space Private elevator Massage service Private bar Butler or concierge Private pool Private hot tub Art Limo to and from the airport Arcade Unpacking service Coffee machine Dinner table



A maximum of 10 points could be earned for the prices per night and the surface. The more expensive and larger suites scored higher. The highest possible total score was 60.