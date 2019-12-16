Music constitutes an intrinsic part of each and every slot game offered in the online world today. It’s music which makes these games exciting and engaging. Hence, when you go about playing music-themed online slots, it is obvious that you will witness a highly-captivating and epic gaming experience, especially if you’re an ardent music fan.

These online casino games also comprise of many branded slot titles, based on the lives of legendary bands and artists, from different music genres. In this short article, we will acquaint you with such top 3 music-themed online slot games which you can play with and for real money on the Internet. You can find many such slot games at Jackpot City NZ and other well-known casinos online.

Guns n Roses

One of the most popular music-themed online slot games of the present times, Guns n Roses is based on the legendary rock band. The moment you launch this game, you get instantly immersed into the band’s music, with Sweet Child O’Mine played out as the intro video. You get to pick a 5 song set list comprising of some of their most memorable numbers such as Welcome to the Jungle and Paradise City. Duff McKagan, Slash and Axl Rose rightfully make the high-paying symbols. The visual and sound quality of this online slot game is simply outstanding. It also shines because of its special features such as encore spins, appetite for destruction wilds, expanding wilds, a crowd-pleaser bonus and a solo multiplier. With a fairly high RTP of 96.98%, this NetEnt slot game is not to be missed if you are a GNR fan.

Karaoke Party

A product of Microgaming, the same online slot game developer which has created some of the record jackpot online slot games, karaoke party captures all the fun that karaoke is about. A group of people under the spotlight, with a group of friends and solo singers on the stage constitute the high-value symbols. It comes with 5 reels and 9 pay lines (selectable), with a catchy and upbeat tune that will make you spontaneously tap your feet as you play along. The free spins bonus is the standout feature of the game. Whenever you land 3 scatter symbols, you earn 15 free spins and earn a chance to score some handsome wins. The karaoke party logo symbol makes up for the multiplier wild that doubles up any wins. With a 96.1% RTP, it’s a highly-enjoyable music-themed slot game overall.







Motorhead

Another NetEnt music-themed slot title, this one serves as a homage to Motorhead, the legendary English rock band. You see authentic footage of the band playing Ace of Spades, their popular gambling song. Activating the rock mode allows you to listen to more of their classic anthems like Killed by Death and Iron Fist, Overkill etc. It comes with a rather unconventional setup, offering 5 reels and differing number of rows, creating 76 pay lines. There are loads of special features that make this game exciting to play. It has an RTP of 96.98%.