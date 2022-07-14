Best Sets at Hideout Festival

Hideout Festival was one of the first festivals to arrive in Croatia approximately a decade ago and now, to this day, it is still a leading festival on the international scene in dance music. This year’s delayed 10th anniversary was a special one with high energy throughout the five-day event. Across Zcre Beach’s famous open air clubs there were a myriad of amazing sets from stars of the house, techno, disco and bass scenes all coming together to put on an unforgettable show.

We now reflect on some of the standout sets from Hideout’s return this Summer.

Skream’s Hideout Boat Party



This London party starter always knows how to blow off the roof. He played one of his famously high energy selections as the boat party set off to sea. The scenery was stung with Croatian horizons in the distance and an open blue sky above us. As always it was a real mix of genres from garage, dubstep, house, disco to techno and we never stopped grooving.

Mall Grab B2B Kettama



This was a super good B2B between two modern day greats. They decided to go quite hard with plenty of tough drums and high BPMS defining the sounds. The crowd lapped it up and went with them every single step of the way with hands in the air and smiles on faces.

Shy FX



Some rain might have fallen during this one but that didn’t stop anyone or even slow us down. The jungle classics came thick and fast from this genre master, with rolling drums and big synths all kicking the floor into action time and time again.

Sonny Fodera



The Aussie house master Sonny Fodera really had the crowd eating from the palm of his hand. He served up some big and accessible house grooves with plenty of great sing-along tracks making for a great show. Sonny is a great performer and interacted well with his crowd and we all went home with top memories!

Emily Nash B2B Meg Ward

Hideout once again had a fine mix of genders at this year’s festival, with plenty of standout sets coming from women like Flava D, Radio 1’s Sarah Storey, Jaguar, Mafalda, Sam Divine, Sherelle and TSHA. But for us one of our favourite times was at the hands of Emily Nash and Meg Ward. The pair went back to back in thrilling fashion with a mix of cutting edge new dance sounds and plenty of classics that got huge reactions from the crowd. They packed in for open-air, late night dancing and were not left wanting as the young rising star Emily brought plenty of fresh sounds next to another incredible, rising talent in Meg Ward. A truly fun moment and highlight to celebrate!

Ewan McVicar B2B Skream (and his Boat Party!)