Daniel Monaco is an Italian Musician Producer & DJ with releases on Bordello A Parigi, Slow Motion & more, constantly working on new music in his studio outside of Amsterdam. His alias Disco Mortale is directed towards more edgy and obscure productions.

He started his music career as a professional bass player and toured with big acts before becoming a solo artist. Daniel eventually manifested a fascination for Obscure Italo Disco, Dark Disco, Acid House 90s Trance & Techno, EBM Library Music that can be heard in his various Dj sets & productions. It’s something he calls a Cosmic Combination.

Daniel Monaco also created an Alias called Disco Mortale, which he uses when his productions get more obscure than average, touching the strings of Techno EBM & Trance.

Enjoy this very energetic mix from Daniel Monaco, who brings the heat!

Tracklist:

1 Parbleu – Venùs S’Endort Parbleu

2 Dar Disku – Abdel Kader

3- Cornelius Doctor – Mama Gets High

4- eXquisite CORpsE – Kupuri

5- Daniel Monaco – Space Jail ITALO VERSION (Shubostar Remix)

6- Daniel Monaco – Lady Libanon ( yet to be released)

7- Armonics – Beyond The Walls (Fabrizio Mammarella Remix)

8 – Daniel Monaco & Sauvage World – Aggressione ( yet to be released)

9 – Futuristant & Aura Nox – Entropy

10 – MODULAR PROJECT – ELECTRONIC DISCO (Curses Remix)

11 – Shubostar – Maoi (Curses Remix)

12 – Eat Static – Almost Human (Abduction Mix)

13 – 23 J. Mono – 1l1k9

14 – Yello – Lost Again (Club Bizarre edit)

15 – Discobeton – ( title unknown )

16 – Daniel Monaco – Pazza – ( yet to be released)

17 – System Olympia – Jade Stones

