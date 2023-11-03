Avangart Tabldot are a Turkish trio who have had a massive 2023 especially. Their recent cover of the classic Hall & Oates track “Out Of Touch” was everywhere and had huge support. We caught up with them recently to find out more…

Hi guys! Great to have you. How are you?

Thx for having us! Things are quite good lately. Working hard both on road and in the studio – chilling whenever we get the chance.

How has your 2023 been so far? What have been the highlights?

2023 has been a crazy ride by all good means. We are grateful to have the opportunity to play dozens of spectacular shows in new countries, to new audiences, while staying strong on our home turf, Istanbul. Each show had its unique vibe and each of us have different opinions -as usual- so would rather not name any.

This prolific year also allowed us to release the highest number of records to date, both via some of our favorite international labels like Innervisions, Siamese, Frau Blau, RCA Records, and also on our brand-new imprint, Crib Records. The obvious highlights have been our official remix for Hall & Oates’s “Out Of Touch” and our long-awaited collaboration with Echonomist, “Secret Places”.

We’re glad above all to finally be a part of the global scene and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

What is the story behind Avangart Tabldot’s conception?

Long story short: It’s your fav boy band after NSYNC, conceptualized by three childhood friends. 🙂

How would you describe your sound?

Hard to put in words for us. Both on our DJ sets or our own productions, you can see bits & influences of almost all genres from contemporary to classic – we trust in our emotions & intuition while we are at the booth and studio. One thing is for sure…gotta have a groove.

What made you want to remix the Hall & Oates classic “Out Of Touch”?

The story behind the remix is not that glorious to be honest. A boring post-summer day at the studio, scrolling on YouTube for ’80s dance hits…then coming across this massive hit that we all love but was actually out of the spotlight lately. The edit we quickly made that day soon got its first spins at ADE 2022 by the likes of Adriatique & Jenia Tarsol, turning into an instant favorite for many and becoming a constant of AT’s DJ sets through the year, so we felt it should officially be part of AT’s story.

So happy we managed to get it out and proud it turned out to be a big one for us right from the release day, reaching near a million streams across all platforms in less than a month.

How did you come to land on RCA Records?

AT is 3 dudes performing & producing in the front plan but CRIB reaches far beyond that. We’re actually a core crew of 5 close friends, relentlessly working together to help this project reach beyond its potential. After we finished our retouch to “Out Of Touch”, our team took care of everything regarding artist & label clearances through their contacts at Sony Music Turkey and it eventually turned into an official remix released by the original label RCA Records of Sony Music US, on its landmark 40th anniversary.

You’ve also had a string of releases on Innervisions. How did that come about?

Our friend Petros (aka Echonomist) played a pivotal role in this major feature. Early in 2022, we made a song called “Secret Places” with him and they chose to release it last summer as the lead single for his album on Innervisions, out in September. He also named the album after this anthemic song.

What track would you say is an essential for each of your sets at the moment?

The tracklist considerably changes at every show tbh but we always play unreleased stuff from us and artists we love.

What do you listen to outside of electronic music?

Almost everything. Our daily cycle most definitely has bits from Jazz, Rock ’n Roll, R&B, Hip Hop, and Classical.

What do you like to do to relax outside of the studio and DJ booth?

We are lucky to have a large group of friends that we see pretty much everyday we are in town, not only outside of the booth/studio but unavoidably inside too at times lol. Hanging with them might be called relaxing in a way…or not? Jokes aside, being around the people we love basically brings peace to our mind after the daily grind of a touring DJ/producer.

What artists would you say have been your biggest inspiration on your musical journey?

Don’t think we can put it in a shortlist – above all, our primary source of inspiration has been life itself, with all its ups and downs. Our involvement with art has never been limited to music; this intrinsic relationship and way of artistic living is both feeding and fulfilling us as human beings.

What was the last record that blew you away?

Name any Pink Floyd song.

