Today we sit down with Leo Leonski, a talented DJ and producer whose musical journey has taken him from the vibrant nightlife of Berlin to stages across Latin America and Europe. With a diverse background rooted in deep house, techno, and eclectic indie influences, Leo shares how his early experiences in Berlin’s underground scene sparked his passion for DJing. He also reflects on how his style has evolved through his travels and collaborations, offering insight into his creative process and upcoming projects. Join us as we delve into the world of Leo Leonski, exploring the inspirations, experiences, and gear that shape his unique sound.

Hey Leo, how has 2024 been for you?

Very nice, quite a hectic start with the season around Latin America, but now for a few weeks in Europe touring around. Very good times 🙂

Can you share the story of how you got started in the music industry and what inspired you to become a DJ and producer?

That basically started in Berlin, at a bar called King Size in Berlin Mitte where I worked as a barkeeper and bouncer from time to time. I was a baby and it was a wild place, messy and always packed. But there were so many dj’s coming to play random tunes from house to disco and rocknroll stuff, very eclectic. One night I went to the booker of the venue, and told him: gimme a spot, I want to play. I was so in a mood. That’s when it all started. By that time I did produce music already, but more towards indie and blues stuff.

How would you describe your style as a DJ, and how has it evolved over the course of your career?

Well, it definitely has its Berlin charm in it. When I started to play, deep house and techno vibes and eclectic stuff was all over the place. We played a lot of disco edits with indie elements in it. But we also went to a lot of techno clubs to party. As I moved to Mexico at some point and started working with different scenes, a lot of tropical and indie dance vibes came to it as well. In the end, most important to me is to play for the crowd, so that people have a good time.

What has been your favourite DJ performance experience, and what made it memorable for you?

I’d say just last weekend I had a really good night in Munich, playing at Bahnwärter Thiel. It was a sweaty room, packed and everyone was dancing. Very nice energy. But also to be invited as one of the headliners at the Mezcal Amores festival in Oaxaca just recently this year, was an amazing experience and an amazing party to play.

As a dj and a producer, do you find that one role influences the other in your creative process?

Traveling, and meeting all those people all over the planet. That for sure has a big impact in any creative process.

Can you share any upcoming projects or releases that your fans can look forward to in the near future?

Yes, there is an EP upcoming, much of a house and indie dance thing which will be released on Zissou Records from Hamburg! Including a friend from NYC that did a remix. Also by end of September there will be a new tune released on my own label Night Heat Records, together with my friend Bruna. Some proper latin house vibes.

What gear do you use in the studio? Hardware or software and why?

Both, I really love my guitars. The twang it can give to a song. Such a nice detail. But then also I can’t lie of course I love synthesizer plugins, the power they have on heavy bass lines.

With the global scene continuously evolving, what do you see as the future trends or developments in electronic music?

I hope AI does not just take over all of it, and the human brain will remain and bring true energy to the dancefloors. But I am optimistic about it 🙂

Should dance music be political and engage with social issues or is it pure escapism?

Isn’t that already happening with all those videos on social media? I’m sure there’s plenty of politicians dancing to techno 🖤

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