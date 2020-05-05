Breaking through in 2016 via their EP “Swedish Lo-Life”, released by Axel Boman on the eclectic Studio Barnhus imprint, MLiR was born from a love of heavily dug DJ sets, late night studio sessions and live organic elements; resulting in a sound that channels a whole universe of dance-floor stories.

2020 started off with a bang, with their and Velmondo aka Arnau Obiols’ praised EP “Mad Honey”, with heavy and varied support from DJ Harvey, Hunee, Âme, Laurent Garnier, Gilles Peterson, Roman Flügel, Nicola Cruz, HAAi, and Dea Barandana to mention a few.

“The word ”organic” often comes into mind when you hear MLiR’s music. They blend a whole new universe of sounds, analog vs organic, samples vs. field recordings; always telling a story and impossible to categorise under one genre.”

More original music is coming this year, with songs for Ibadan, their third MLiR EP, the lads’ debut album, and a remix, all on the schedule.

We’re happy to have MLiR contributing to our mix series with this super funky set, which might make you forget for a moment that modern life is rubbish (a joke for the insiders).