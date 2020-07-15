With an unmistakable ear for imaginative melodic themes and entrancing rhythms, Tunnelvisions hits the sweet spot by seamlessly fusing worldly influences with analog synthesizers. Built upon Emiel’s formative house and techno beginnings and Raynor’s early encounters with synth-pop and songwriting, the duo has created a unique musical composition that travels both from the dance floor to the living room.

A couple of years down the line, standout releases like ‘Guava’, ‘Channel Tropico’ and ‘The Celestial Ritual’ (with accompanying remix package), not only gained wide-spread acclaim from music aficionados and tastemakers alike but highlight Tunnelvisions’ constant quest to push boundaries and showcase their musical vision. A vision composed of creating powerful dance floor moments. This explorative approach also shimmers through in their DJ sets, where they weave narratives to tailored perfection and create new sonic worlds to get lost in. Hitting another milestone with the release of ‘Rain Dance’, their distinct and immersive electronics now find them in rotation across both hemispheres.

2020 sees the duo expand their extensive repertoire once again. With their 6-track mini-album contribution to Diynamic’s ‘Picture’ series and an upcoming release on Disco Halal, Tunnelvisions further cement their status among the leading innovators in contemporary electronics.



We’re happy to have the Tunnelvisions boys contributing to our mix series, delivering an outstanding mix that will be hard not to dance to once you press play.