David Jackson, only 20 years old, is without a doubt one of the most exciting new talents the German electronic music scene has to offer.

The brilliant producer from Heidelberg has already reached such high levels that many of his older colleagues required years to get to. Already at the tender age of 14, the young prodigy took the scene by storm with his productions. His unfailing skills and the unique energy of his tracks & DJ sets only give a glimpse of why David is being praised as one of the hottest emerging international talents right now – hard work pays off.

David has already landed top spots with his mixes and track premieres at radio institutions like Rinse FM or BBC Radio 1, rapidly gaining the support and attention of influential big names like Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Denis Sulta, The Black Madonna, Monki, and many more. With remixes for Pet Shop Boys, Amtrac ft. TEED and originals on Defected, it is certain that this young man is destined for big things and you’ll be hearing plenty of him very soon – the future is bright!

We fell in love with his Broken Heart EP and his two outstanding remixes for the Pet Shop Boys, so we’re happy to have the David Jackson contributing to our mix series.