Marcel Vogel is a German DJ and Producer living in Amsterdam, widely known for his labels Lumberjacks in Hell and Intimate Friends.



You will no doubt have spotted Marcel Vogel’s handiwork steering the good ship Lumberjacks In Hell, or perhaps even his choice edits under the Em Vee banner, but increasingly the Dutch artist is turning to his own name to get some fine records laid down outside the realms of pure edit territory.

Amsterdam’s Lumberjacks In Hell celebrates its 10th anniversary with a star-studded, heat packing 2×12″ compilation, that sits amongst the highpoints of the label’s releases over the past decade. Check it out here.

He also recently collaborated with Keinemusik’s Adam Port delivering a remix for Hot Chip, receiving lots of support including an essential new tune awarded by Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1.

Today we have Marcel providing a very special mix filled with soulful goodness. He’s bringing the sunshine straight to your living room, office, or daily commute, even on a cloudy and rainy day like this.

