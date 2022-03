Robag is currently gearing up for a tour of the Americas at the end of April through May.

Robag Wruhme, the man with the bizarre release titles is known to be a highly entertaining DJ – although sometimes a little deranged, he always manages to hold it together with ease. Robag has been actively producing since the late 90’s, both solo and as the producer behind the duo Wighnomy Brothers. With a discography of hundreds of releases and remixes, it has been said that there’s not a soul with the slightest interest in electronic music who hasn’t danced to a track by him. Today we welcome him back to follow up on his latest mix for us, which was three years ago. We’ve always been big fans of both his releases and sets and are happy to have him back.

Robag is currently gearing up for a tour of the Americas at the end of April through May. Find the full schedule, with more shows TBA below:

April 29 – Mexico City @ Fünk Club

April 30 – San Francisco @ The Great Northern

May 1st – Lake Perris @ Desert Hearts Festival

May 04 – Honolulu @ Centered

May 06 – Miami @ Floyd

May 07 – New York City @ TBA

May 21 – Washington DC @ Flash

May 22 – Toronto @ Electric Island Festival

Tracklist:

LORCA – BRIGHTON

CATZ ́N DOGS – BODY CONTROL (TRUNCATE RMX)

JOHN TEJADA & TIN MAN – RAILJET

DJ SEINFELD – THESE THINGS WILL COME TO BE

MARTIN EYERER – WORK IT

ERIK LUEBS – ASCENDING BUBBLES

GENGHIS CLAN – I AM BROTHERHOOD

FORT ROMEAU – RAMONA

JOSH WINK & TRUNCATE – BE AWARE (ACCAPELLA)

SANTOS – FRAGMENT012

MATT SASSARI – HONDA

GORGON CITY & JEM COOKE – DREAMS (TOTALLY ENORMUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS RMX)

PROSPA – WANT NEED LOVE (CAMEO BLUSH RMX)

MAX D. BLAS – YOU BELONG TO THIS (MARKUS FIX REMX)

SANTOS – CARAMBOLAGE

HARDT ANTOINE – UNFAITHFUL

MAXIM LANY – DISRUPTION (ROBAG WRUHME VARGULA TROH NB)

RON COSTA – TOUMA

KEN HAYAKAWA – HOLLOW GHOST (APNOEA RMX)

JONATHAN KASPER – VON DRAUßEN

BASTI GRUB – CHILL THEM CHILDREN

GUS GUS – BACKLIT

NINA SIMONE – MY BABY JUST CARES FOR ME (HONNE RMX)

ADA – MOON RIDER