Born in Spain, and having a special interest in music since a young age, EdOne began his release journey in 2013 in the epic Steve Lawler’s label VIVA MUSiC, along with others in labels such as Defected or Material.

In 2014 he joined forces with Bodden for 2 years, in which he released “Do It” on OFF Recordings, a track that put him on the map after hitting the top chart sales and Top 2 in Deep House Chart in Beatport, as well as being played and charted by over 400 artist. After a lengthy recovery period after a terrible car accident, EdOne resumed his solo career, releasing music on some of the biggest labels, including Innervisions, Bedrock, Stil vor Talent, TAU, Monaberry, MoBlack, and others.

EdOne’s tracks have charted in the top ten on Beatport fifteen times, and he frequently

receives support from big names such as Dixon, Ame, Maceo Plex, John Digweed, Oliver

Koletzki, Nicole Moudaber, and others.

His biggest project to date, his own label Surrrealism, was born in 2021.

Surrrealism marked the beginning of EdOne’s brand development, which includes event organization in addition to production and music releases. The idea is based on surrealistic art and emphasizes his distinct graphic identity.

EdOne has had the opportunity to exhibit his art all over the world, performing as a headliner in cities such as New Delhi, Goa, Kiev, Kharkov, Dubai, Tunisia, Istanbul, Hamburg, Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, Málaga, Mainz, Ciudad de Mexico, Guadalajara, Torreon, Tulum, Paris… and many more.

EdOne is unquestionably a talent to keep an eye on.

Most Important Releases:

Secret Weapons 12 [Innervisions]

Cramp EP [Bedrock]

Relio EP [Bedrock]

Quattro II [Bedrock]

In The Shadow EP [Stil vor Talent]

Spektrum III [TAU]

Tatalina EP [MoBlack]

Surrrealism EP [Surrrealism]

Reincarnation EP [Surrrealism]

Equilibrium EP [Surrrealism]

WhoMadeWho – Heads Above (EdOne Remix) [Surrrealism]

Angelov – Sezon (EdOne Remix) [Monaberry]

Jonas Saalbach, Djuma Soundsystem ft Chris McCarthy – The Hunting Ground

(EdOne Remix) [Eklektisch