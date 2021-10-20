Elrow is known for its out-of-this-world extravaganzas featuring some of the most original themes, performers, and the trendiest global house music DJs, and all of these elements will be on display in full force as the event conquers the continent. Expect intergalactic sounds from the world’s best DJs, interactive performances from cosmic acrobats, out-of-this-world art, and fellow aliens from all across the galaxy dressed up for the occasion.
Following the massive success of their North American return for the July 2021 sold-out 10 hour extravaganza, today international party purveyor brings their biggest ever elrow edition to New York, as part of their North American Rows Attacks! tour.
Lineup: Andrea Oliva, Archie Hamilton, Bastian Bux, Chelina Manuhutu, Cloonee, Detlef, Ilario Alicante, J. Worra, Lee Foss, LP Giobbi, Martin Ikin, Tini Gessler, Westend and more
Dates: 11th December
Location: Avant Gardner, NYC
Tickets: https://za.fan/elrowP1
