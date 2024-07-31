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After a stunning recent edition in Croatia, Gates of Agartha is heading to Tersane Istanbul from October 10th – 13th. World class DJs Camelphat, Ame, Bedouin, Golfos (Dennis Cruz b2b Pawsa), Jimi Jules, Avangart Tabldot, Nandu, Nadav Dagon and Zoe Dona will all play in the unique Naval Shipyard. For those who purchase the Full Experience, there will be a curated culinary adventure, a stunning beach club party, exclusive boat tour and magical opening ceremony. Get your tickets now at https://www.gatesofagartha.com/.

Gates of Agartha is a concept that draws its inspiration from the mythical underground kingdom of Agartha, where ancient secrets and wisdom are guarded. Its debut was widely acclaimed as the Best New Regional Festival last year in Croatia. The series is all about offering unique cultural experiences in unusual locations with a rich sense of history. The magnificent Istanbul is a perfect place for the next edition as a city that straddles two continents and is a living testament to a history which has been the capital of three great empires—the Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman.

Nestled on Istanbul’s historic peninsula, Tersane in the Golden Horn (Halic) was forgotten for nearly six centuries but has emerged from the shadows to reclaim its place as a beacon of history. Within these ancient Ottoman naval shipyards, the empire’s formidable naval power was forged, spanning nearly 400 years of unrivalled supremacy. Now, as it opens its gates to the world, prepare to witness the resurrection of a legendary legacy, where the echoes of the empire resound through the ages.

Tersane İstanbul is a blank canvas for this three day festival that offers a great opportunity to explore. Accommodation in Halic is at Rixos Tersane İstanbul with unmatched guest experience and service excellence. Dedicated to redefining Istanbul’s lifestyle scene, the hotel is an eclectic fusion of urban hotspot and lifestyle hub with panoramic views that seamlessly combines modern luxury with a 600-year-old dockyard’s rich heritage.

Main festival nights on October 11th and 12th are in the Naval Shipyard that is in the heart of Tersane and will transport you into the ancient futurist realms with immersive soundtracks from the world’s best DJ talent.

For those who purchase the Full Experience, on Thursday October 10th, the journey begins at the ‘Temple’, a tribute to Istanbul’s legacy as the capital of Rome and the Ottomans with an immersive theatrical opening ceremony blending ancient glory with ancient futuristic aesthetics of Agartha with the drum performances by one and only Nadav Dagon. As the evening progresses, things relocate to the beach club for an opening cocktail party set against the backdrop of the Golden Horn with panoramic views of the historic peninsula, including the Galata Tower, Hagia Sophia, and other iconic monuments from the Empire era.

Full Experience guests continue their adventure on Friday October 11th with the Dinner of the Empires for just 150 lucky people. The bespoke palace menu is inspired by both Ottoman and Roman eras and will take you on a culinary journey through the diverse regional kitchens of Turkey and ancient Rome. It will be served near the Golden Horn with stunning views of the historical peninsula that have echoed through time.

Istanbul is an ancient maritime city which has a lot to offer which is why Full Experience guests will be invited to explore further with a boat tour along the Bosphorus when they can soak in stunning views of the city’s iconic landmarks, palaces, and beautiful waterfront mansions.

Founder Yalim Acar and Creative Director Yaaz Acar add, “we are thrilled to bring this spectacular event to our hometown of Istanbul.”

Gates of Agartha blends epic history with dance music from across the genres in the heart of Istanbul to make for a once in a lifetime getaway.