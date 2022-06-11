Firmly committed to the promise of bringing you inspiring and cutting-edge sound, we are honored to present to you this special treat: ‘Hold you’, the enigmatic electro-ballad by Felix Raphael and Peer Kusiv got reworked by Yubik who turned it into a powerful and punchy club track that puts the strengths of the original front and center, complementing them with an aggressive and captivating beat that draws from the emotional core of ‘Hold You’, the forlorn yearning for a lost love. A tragic tale reimagined and ready for the dancefloor.