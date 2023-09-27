New York City-based record label and experiential series, Indo Warehouse, makes its Amsterdam Dance Event debut, bringing their captivating sound and authentic breed of South Asian-inspired house and techno to Melkweg on October 22. Label heads Kahani and Kunal Merchant will be joined by Harji and special guest Anish Kumar. Get your limited tickets for this much anticipated party now at indo-warehouse.com

Indo Warehouse is the hottest new underground movement in the States with a rich cultural sound drawn from their South Asian heritage. They define and curate each experience with South Asian-inspired artifacts and textures, soundtracked with hypnotic, emotive, and percussive grooves.

This summer, the emerging label’s records have been in steady rotation across the globe – from parties in Ibiza to their recent 6-hour takeover of Diplo’s Revolution on Sirius XM. They recently completed an 11-date sold out North American club tour, with a homecoming show welcoming 4500 fans to The Brooklyn Mirage. Next, they hopped across the Atlantic for a sold out debut at London’s Outernet, with over 2000 fans in attendance.

The Indo Warehouse event during ADE week will offer a full showcase of the label’s sound and unique party ethos for an incredibly unique experience.

– –

Indo Warehouse Official ADE Showcase

Sunday, October 22 at 8pm

Melkweg

featuring

Kahani

Kunal Merchant

Harji

and special guest

Anish Kumar