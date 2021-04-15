The Dutch born and Belgium raised DJ/Producer Nicky Elisabeth delivers a stunning mix to celebrate her release ‘Celeste’ on Kompakt.

Her love for music started with singing when she was sixteen and developed into a passion for DJing by eighteen. Residing in Amsterdam, Nicky had the epicenter of electronic music at her doorstep and is fully immersed into the techno scene. It wasn’t long before she began producing records and developed her own unique sound.

Nicky has a residency at Amsterdam’s club De Marktkantine and has played at leading festivals such as DGTL and STRAF_WERK. Anyone who has experienced one of her sets there will find much of the special atmosphere and punchy sound of those nights in Nicky’s KOMPAKT debut 12inch “Celeste” which is out now.

Nicky delivers an energy lifting eclectic mix that feels like a romantic lovestory, making you forget all your troubles. Just close your eyes and dance till there is no tomorrow on this special journey.

Soundcloud Facebook Instagram

Tracklist:

01 – Unicorn – Four Tet

02 – Club Forgiveness – Tom VR

03 – Lifetime – Romy

04 – The Train of Fantastic feat. Fantastic Twins (Orginal Mix) – Marvin & Guy

05 – Megapunk (Elkka Remix) – Ela Minus

06 – Hello Echo (feat. Bestley) (Original Mix) – Kiwi

07 – Celeste (Roman Flügel Mix) – Nicky Elisabeth

08 – Viewing – Coloray

09 – The Frontier – Avalon Emerson

10 – Forget Tool (Original Mix) – Scuba

11 – Say (Original Mix) – Nicky Elisabeth

12 – Stranger (DJ BORING Extended Remix) – CRi

13 – Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

14 – Theia (Aera Remix) – Aldebaran