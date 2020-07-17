8Kays returns to Booka Shade’s Blaufield Music imprint to deliver her second EP on the label, called ‘Rolling’, including Berlin, which we are premiering today.

Kyiv-based DJ and producer Iryna Shvydka, aka 8Kays, has emerged to become a key rising name of note over the past two years, with releases via the likes of Sincopat, Disco Halal, Eleatics and her own 8Music imprint, whilst also featuring as a regular member of the Blaufield Music family.

Having recently returned to the label to remix label founders Booka Shade and Eli & Fur’s ‘To The Sea’, and following on from her stand out releases on the label in 2019 which gained support from the likes of Joris Voorn, Above & Beyond and more, mid-July welcomes the arrival of her latest EP ‘Rolling’, featuring close friend and regular collaborator Diana Miro.

Title cut ‘Rolling’ opens the package and introduces scintillating leads atop of blossoming bass patterns and refined percussion shots, whilst ‘Berlin’, named following 8Kays’ appearance at the Blaufield label night in the city, welcomes darker, more menacing approach which is soon contrasted by escalating synths and bright tones.

To close, ‘Waiting In The Dark’ combines warped electronics, resonant keys and sweeping strings throughout, whilst Diana Miro’s emotive and hypnotic vocals add the production to new heights.

We are happy to premiere 8Kays her powerful yet touching track ‘Berlin’ today.

8Kays – Berlin [Blaufield]

Release Date: 17-07-2020 // Buy here