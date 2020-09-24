Here’s a special treat for our worldwide TAU family, a dream team collaboration as label heads Adana Twins link up with Echonomist.

It’s been a hugely successful year for both acts, Adana Twins hitting a seemingly endless purple patch with their Diynamic release ‘My Computer’ sitting in Beatport’s Indie Dance Top 10 for a whole year, while they remixed Josh Wink’s classic ‘Higher State Of Consciousness’ and entered the Indie Dance at No.1 with a stunning collab with WhoMadeWho on Kompakt. Meanwhile, Echonomist has had a similarly impressive run, also appearing on WhoMadeWho’s EP, as well as dropping his debut solo EP Modern Wonder on TAU. More recently he released several tracks as part of Dixon’s Transmoderna compilations on Innervisions and is poised to release his first full solo EP on Innervisions, entitled Virtuality. To- gether they’ve produced four contemporary dance floor focused cuts that exude style and panache, demonstrating the power of their combined prowess.

The EP kicks off with title track ‘Subway Yard’, which feels like a reference to a graffiti adventure, and the tune itself evokes feelings of nocturnal infiltration. There’s an urgency to the rhythm of the main riff which conjures up images of being on a mission. Beats, bass and the neon glow of synths combine to create a compelling, invigorating atmosphere.

Next up is ‘Into The Night’, which continues the nocturnal theme. Hard-hitting beats slam down hard, while an 808 cowbell adds a hint of electro. Adana Twins and Echonomist go all out with the synth work here, utilising two distinct layers to fill the cut with positive energy. They strike the perfect balance between retro and modern, resulting in a composition that has timeless appeal.

‘Universal Dolls’ follows and the mood shifts to a lower gear. A morose riff is supported by trundling percussion, as the threesome take us into darker territory. As the track progresses they introduce a layer of emotive synth lines, this one tells a story from start to end, moving through several degrees of change, like chapters in a book.

Finally ‘A Moment In Time’ takes us back to the dance floor for an energised yet transcendent experience. This cut has been designed to get you moving, while letting go of your inhibitions. A gentle build up helps to coax you into a state of exhilaration. Don’t think just let the music take you…