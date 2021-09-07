The boss is back! After a run of killer releases by Komenda, Alex Medina and Tiello, Aera returns home to deliver the goods.

Danza Invisble revisits Aera’s breakbeat roots. Being immersed in Drum’n’Bass and HipHop from an early age, this track showcases a lesser-known side of his personality with an original twist. Model D is another Aera dancefloor bomb, roadtested restlessly before the big lockdown and much requested by the track ID crowd. We can’t wait to hear this one played on the big systems again. Produced By Ghosts is the secret weapon of the bunch, a minimalistic, melodic masterpiece, designed for those special early morning moments.

Aera – Produced By Ghosts [Applied Magic]

A1] Danza Invisible

A2] Model D

B1] Produced by Ghots

Release Date 10-09-2021 // Get it here now

