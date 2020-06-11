Agoria returns to his Sapiens label with a fantastic new EP that comes with remixes from Stereocalypse and Andhim.

Agoria is in the middle of a real purple patch that includes his original soundtrack for French comedy Lucky plus brand new EPs including this one on his own Sapiens label. The long time French electronic icon also recently finished his critically acclaimed debut solo art show during Art Basel Miami at Scope, curated by Santiago Guggenheim, and shows no signs of slowing down. ‘3 Letters’ is a perfectly emotive pop-dance track with catchy finger clicks and warm, summery chords complete with a pained vocal sample rising out up top. It is a heavenly groove and one that stays long in the memory. The release features the amazing vocals of Blasé who Agoria worked with on his huge summer release last year ‘Your Not Alone’.

Stereocalypse is an Italian duo that has found great success on labels like Innervisions and they re-work that track into something more suited to the club, with edgy snares and a tense lead synth line that eventually explodes in cosmic fashion to take you on a real trip. Enduring German house specialists Andhim then step up with an S Computer Love Mix that flips the track into something futuristic and spaced out, with far-sighted pads and pixelated melodies lighting up the whole track with real colour. An Instrumental is also included and strips out the vocal for a more direct impact. This is another standout single from this long time French wizard.

Today we premiere the highly anticipated Remix of Stereocalypse, a very special remix that will surely be remembered for months to come…