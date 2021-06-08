Madrid based artist and Rotten City Records label boss Alvaro Cabana joins Roam Recordings with the Amor Salvaje EP featuring Snem K.

The EP offers two gritty stompers driven with leftfield electronics for which the artist has come to be known. The EP is backed by two stunning remixes. The first is Paulor who takes on the title track and delivers a hypnotic version that brings the decadence with a heavy purposeful guitar. LA Duo Club Tularosa rounds this out with an epic and wild psychedelic ride, which is the track we are premiering here today.

Alvaro Cabana Feat. Snem K – A Little Voice (Club Tularosa Remix) [Roam Recordings]

A1] Amor Salvaje (Original Mix)

A2] Amor Salvaje (Paulor Remix)

B1] A Little Voice (Original Mix)

B2] A Little Voice (Club Tularosa Remix)

Release Date: 11-06-2021 – Buy here

FB SC IG