Italian upstart Amarcord debuts on Roam Recordings with an indie disco rock infused EP.

After releasing on labels such as Correspondant, Ombra International, and Aeon, Amarcord brings three new originals including a collaboration featuring Roam alumni Mufti. The EP also comes with an incredible Italo inspired remix from label bass Jason Peters, which is the one we are premiering for you here today.

Amarcord – A New Day Is Coming EP [Roam Recordings]

1. Amarcord – A New Day Is Coming (Original Mix)

2.Amarcord – A New Day Is Coming (Jason Peter Remix)

3. Amarcord – Discoteca Nella Nebbia (Original Mix)

4. Amarcord – The Time Is Running feat Mufti (Original Mix)

Release Date: 17-04-2020 // Buy Here