Auggië delivers a stunning 4-tracker EP on Toto Chiavetta’s label ‘Borders Of Lights’.

Auggië is a DJ and producer from Milan. With his eclectic and experimental approach, he creates warm harmonies using his first love, the guitar, and other analog instruments. He also implements metallic and acid high-pitched sounds to diversify and keep things fresh.

His curiosity leads him to the search for continuous palpable emotions to transmit, which he certainly does on this EP for Borders Of Light. The track we are premiering today ‘Distrikcat’ has been highly supported by Trikk. Label boss Toto also included it in his stream for ‘A Day Of Slick!’ alongside ‘Ngeleza’, another track from the EP. Find the tracks at minute 12.30 and 33 of the stream.

Auggië – Distrikcat EP [Borders Of Light]

1. Distrikcat

2. Ngeleza

3. Uncoming

4. Arshall

Release Date: 20-11-2020 // Buy here

