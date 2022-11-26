Cabin In The Wood is a collaborative project within the Incroyable Music family; Fennec & Wolf, Bellville, Fabio Vanore and Vallant.
Opening track ‘Sapois Blues’ is the only production which sees all four artists work as one, easing you with soft synth before a breaks influencers groove partners with pulsating bass line for a catchy debut. Vallant and Fennec & Wolf follow with ’Stay’, a piano and vocal inspired deep house wonder.The tone is darkened as Fabio Vanore and Bellville follow with ‘Our Happiness’ – a punchy more minimalistic offering with trippy vocals that dart around warped top lines. ’The Cure’ brings a ray of sunrise to the listening experience before ‘Burning Bridges’ once agains bring you back into the dark main room of epic Incroyable builds and pounding drops.
Bellville, Fabio Vanore – Burning Bridges [Incroyable]
A1] Burning Bridges
Release Date: 28-11-2022 // Buy here