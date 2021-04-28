Although Collé may seem like a newcomer, his experience certainly isn’t. With years of production he developed a unique sound, with a lot of emotion and depth. It feels like a new way of expressing himself through his music.

With years of production of many different music styles, his involvement and interest in people and cultures ensured that he developed a unique sound, with a lot of emotion and depth. It feels like a new way of expressing himself through his music.

In 2018 he took the scene by storm with his track Owami, one of that year’s anthems. Solomun, Âme, Bedouin, and Black Coffee are just a few of the well-known artists whoheavily supported the song. His music to date has been significant, including releases on labels such as Anjunadeep,Stil vor Talent, trueColors and Balance to name a few.. Collé is one of the creative minds behind the label Point in Time. This imprint focuses on avocal electronic music direction, being mindful to steer clear of clichés, all the whilereaching a wider audience with its unique releases.

The first single on Point in Time was Collé’s own ‘Losing Time’ featuring singer andsongwriter Kauf. Losing Time was one of Dixon’s secret weapons that year, entering the Beatport Top 100 and Tale of Clubs “Best of 2020”. Always looking for a sound that is timeless yet original, Collé has exciting plans for the near future!

Collé – Silk Flower Feat. Sascha Naomi [Point In Time]

A1] Silk Flower

Release Date: 30-04-2021 // Buy here

