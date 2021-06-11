Coloray brings us his newest single ‘Resurrection’ from his Future Static Album set for a release on Intercept / Atomnation.

The multidisciplinary producer, designer and 3D artist Raynor de Groot serves up Future Static, his debut full-length on Intercept / Atomnation as Coloray. More than simply a collection of music, the record will be presented in an all-new virtual space where each track is a portal to a different world.

Dutchman de Groot has proven himself as an accomplished conceptual artist who draws together many different creative fields. He has released everything from lush synth-pop to deep techno, and has real songwriting ability. 2019’s ‘Can’t Stop’ in collaboration with Eagles & Butterflies proved that as it crossed over multiple scenes and became one of the year’s standout tracks thanks to support from heavy hitters as diverse as Hunee and Four Tet. Âme & Dixon have also regularly supported Coloray’s music and asked him to release ‘Gazing Eyes’ on their Innervisions label.

Two years after his Real Life Cinema EP on Atomnation, Future Static finds de Groot open a new chapter that explores a more conceptual sound. The album “translates the concept of man and computer creating a new reality where logic and emotion seems to be at odds with one another.” Its 12 tracks have club-ready grooves, but also exquisite synth designs that are edgy and uptempo. They will be translated to a live show and interactive music experience in VR, on your phone and desktop. In the show, online visitors will be able to get lost inside the mind of an AI and watch and interact with a Coloray performance.

Future Static is a groundbreaking project from Coloray that pushes creative boundaries while offering an immersive listening experience. The Album also comes with an artfully designed gatefold sleeve, which you can pre-order here.

Before the Album is presented in full, ‘Echoes’ and ‘Face Of Value’ came out in May and now it’s time for the next single ‘Resurrection’, which sends you off on a hopeful electro lullaby. It’s one of our favorites from the Album, so go check it out, put it out loud and let it kick off your weekend the right way.

Coloray – Future Static [Intercept/Atomnation]



A1] Center Of The C#

A2] Broken Mirrors

A3] Echoes

B1] Line Break I

B2] Face Of Value

B3] New Moon+

C1] Line Break II

C2] Kill The Ego

C3] Digital Abyss

D1] Moire

D2] Line Break III

D3] Resurrection

Release Date 19-07-2021 // Get ‘Resurrection’ here now

Pre-order the Full Album here

