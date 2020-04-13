Earlier this year, on February 28th, he released his hauntingly beautiful EP ‘Concepts of Love‘ on Rüfüs Du Sol their label Rose Avenue. ‘Running’ is a dreamy piece with emotive vocals by his brother Maurits Colijn, woven through oscillating synths and a pulsing bassline. While ‘Concepts of Love’ is a scorcher full of distorted yet deeply euphoric synth work that pair with steady drums. Two out of this world weapons to carry the night.

Only a few weeks ago Colyn released his track ‘It’s All Over‘ on Afterlife their UNITY VA release. All the profits of this release are in aid of the Coronavirus medical relief fund of the most heavily-affected region so far, Lombardy in Italy. A beautiful initiative from Afterlife.

His newest weapon ‘The Future Is The Past’ is a long-awaited track for many, as it was already on rotation in sets from Tale Of Us, Job Jobse, Adriatique, Mind Against, Artbat, Konstantin Sibold, Solomun and many more. The track has somewhat of a different approach than what we are used from the Dutchman. When we asked about this, Colyn said: ‘For me, it’s a natural progression to push my sound. I’d like to evolve and explore new wavelengths as a producer and I believe that is what keeps you relevant at all times’. He remains masterfully melodic once again on a series of skyward arps with a power drive that lifts you to the heavens.

The track will be part of a 12 track VA on DGTL, mainly known for its immersive, forward facing festivals around the world. Their label deals in the same sort of quality – house, techno, and electro from a mix of hot new talents and enduring mainstays. The music on this VA is all coming from local artists of all the cities they organize DGTL Festival, as they wanted to showcase this exciting talent and give them an extra podium. The collection contains a beautiful selection from artists like Colyn, Perdu, Magit Cacoon, Davis, Yotam Avni, Vermelho Wonder and more.

We are happy to share with you the full length version of ‘The Future Is The Past’, which will surely be played all over this coming summer. If not on Festivals, it’ll be on repeat on your headphones, the radio, your living room concerts or any other ways you enjoy your music best in these strange times.

Colyn – The Future Is The Past [DGTL Records]

Release Date: 17-04-2020 // Buy Here