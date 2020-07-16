Slow Motion is back with ‘Italian Synth Planetarium’, the ultimate mammoth dance compilation featuring three volumes of heterogeneous night anthems, including Daniel Monaco.

Deriving from the on-going Italian Dance Wave series, this compilation showcases the best Italian electronic artists from around the world. The unmissable grooves weave through the best of the Slow Motion roster including eight debut artists. This massive release will be distributed digitally plus a cassette with a megamix of the tracks provided by maestros Franz Scala and Fabrizio Mammarella.

All proceeds from the release will be split between the wonderful artists on the compilation, who have faced a rough ride at the hands of COVID-19 deleting the premise of nightlife.

This stunning compilation showcases the very best of Slow Motion, new and old, and most importantly, Italy’s brilliant Dance Wave featuring Altieri, Brioski, Daniel Monaco, Fabrizio Mammarella, Francisco e Alan1, Johnny Paguro, Motorcycle Boy, Mushrooms Project, New Digital Fidelity, Outtake, Rodion, and Son & Stepson.