DJ/Producer David Jackson is releasing another quality EP on Frank Music, called ‘Airport Disco’. The lead track, which we are premiering today is already awarded ‘Hottest Record’ by Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1.

It’s the second release on Frank Music, after his first EP ‘Broken Heart’ got released a year ago, which was our introduction to this talent. Just born in the heydays of the ‘Airport Disco’ David provides us with the future of Italo Disco and beyond. Mr. Jackson makes music for mirror balls, strobe lights, fog machines, and Richard Long sound systems.

The title track ‘Airport Disco’ is a heater at first sight. It will make you whistle along or go bang straightaway. ‘Oohhyyee’ is a modern piece of uplifting, breaky & airy UK vibe and hits just the right notes and spots. Some folks claim the only good system is a sound system. Well ‘In My System’ appears with powerful synth chords and yes, believe me, you want to join this system too. For the advanced customer (vinyl only / Bandcamp digital exclusive) you will find ‘Berlin’ on B2. A Disco-Hit with a laissez-faire message. Another top artwork courtesy of Julian Bender.

Now get into the magic!

David Jackson – Airport Disco EP [Frank Music]

1. Airport Disco

2. Oohhyyee

3. In Mys System

4. Berlin

Release Date: 11-12-2020 // Buy here

FB SC IG