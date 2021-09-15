Out Of Border launches out of Belgium, set to take listeners on open and eclectic journey of techno focussed productions, while exploring an array of influencers from the past and future.

The debut release ‘Rave On’ EP comes from label founder DkA, with a guest appearance from Jon Mosto to close the collection. The title track features monumental breakdowns, powered by reverb soaked synths and a pulsating techno backbone. ‘Acid Tension’ demonstrates the versatility of DkA with broken grooves and warped top line melodies before the collaborative project ’Shade’ rolls out with a fierce climax. Set for release on 12” and digitally September 1st, ‘Rave On’ is accompanied by a music video directed by Farres Manners and an artwork by 0.V.9.7 (COA)