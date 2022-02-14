Denis Horvat is proud to present ‘Leksikon’, the new various artist compilation series on his Vokabularium imprint. The ‘Leksikon’ series will focus on a few carefully selected cuts with each instalment, building a collection of quality music from friends of the label.

‘Leksikon vol. 1’ showcases 4 unique tracks from the artists including Horvat himself, Colyn, Echonomist, and Rao. You’ll enjoy a variety of energy and complexity throughout, as it’s for the dance floor and beyond.

The third track on the VA is provided by the mighty Echonomist. ‘Harvest Moon’ explores a lush, atmospheric foundation with a bouncy low end. The track evolves into a playful arpeggiator dream which speaks to Economist’s signature sound.

Leksikon Vol.1 – Echonomist [Vokabularium]

A1] Echonomist – Harvest Moon

Release Date: 18-02-2022 // Buy here

