The newest Fayer release features very well known names for the label including a remix by Colyn.

Noso was born the last time that label’s head honcho Edu Imbernon and Nico Casal had the chance to get together in the studio – just one month before the pandemic arrived in Spain. “Probably this time is where things have flowed better than ever in the studio. We put exactly what we had in our heads in just 10 hours” Edu says. Vocals from the duo Solomon Grey helped in this smooth process. Noso comes from the Galician (where Nico comes from) language and it means “our”. There is no better word to describe this track.

Dutch young talent Colyn delivers a delicate and soft-vibe remix with a perfect balance between the original track and his own signature.

Edu Imbernon, Nico Casal – Noso feat. Solomon Grey (Colyn Remix) [Fayer]

A1] Noso feat. Solomon Grey (Original Mix)

A2] Noso feat. Solomon Grey (Colyn Remix)

Release Date 09-07-2021 // Get it here now

